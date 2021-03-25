Perspire Sauna Studio Heats Up National Franchise Expansion, Enlists Global Talent Solutions (GTS) to Assemble Executive Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, a wellness franchise bringing the natural health and beauty benefits of infrared sauna sessions to the masses, announced today it has retained franchise executive search firm Global Talent Solutions (GTS) to facilitate several key hires into its corporate leadership team.

"Global Talent Solutions is known for providing franchisors with access to candidates who would otherwise be inaccessible, and they've been credited for building award-winning executive teams for some of the best brands in franchising. We're very excited about partnering with them as we expand our corporate team," said Ken Arsenian, Co-Founder at Perspire.

Perspire Sauna Studio combines a centuries-old practice with modern day science and technology to provide guests a holistic, full-body health and wellness alternative that compliments and supports active and healthy lifestyles. Benefits range from detoxification, weight loss, alleviating pain, enhanced immunity, clearer skin, improved sleep, relaxation and more.

"The energy and momentum around the Perspire brand since we launched our first franchise has been phenomenal," said Lee Braun, Co-Founder and CEO at Perspire. "The success of our franchisees is always our priority, and as we enter into this growth phase, it's important we invest in building a corporate leadership team capable of providing an unparalleled level of support to all of our current and future franchisees."

ABOUT PERSPIRE SAUNA STUDIO:



Perspire Sauna Studio is the original infrared sauna and color light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their bodies and minds to feel more refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/.

ABOUT GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS:

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. With a systematic, candidate-centric approach to talent acquisition, GTS is able to identify and connect franchisors with top industry talent.

To learn more about Global Talent Solutions (GTS), visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

Contact:

Matt Siegler

[email protected]

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio