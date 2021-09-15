Perspire Sauna Studio Heats Up with 50 Signed Franchise Agreements

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the nation's fastest-growing infrared sauna studio franchise, announced today that it has signed over 50 franchise agreements. Perspire, which elevates the mind and body wellness of its guests through first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems, currently has 19 studios open nationwide.

The recently signed franchise agreements will bring Perspire to several new markets including San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Des Moines, Colorado Springs, and Sarasota, FL, with three locations planned in San Diego, California and Scottsdale, Arizona, four locations planned in the Chicagoland area, and four locations planned in Southern Colorado. New locations are also planned in Santa Monica; Brentwood, California; McDonough, Georgia. Several new franchisees behind these deals have diverse backgrounds in wellness, franchising, media communications & consulting, and entrepreneurship.

To help the brand prosper as it grows rapidly, Perspire has hired Alexandria "Lex" Gascon to be the new VP of Marketing. Lex graduated from Arizona State University magna cum laude and has 13 years of experience in the fitness industry, which includes leading a domestic and international franchise marketing team. Most recently Lex led an emerging fitness brand through the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully opening 14 locations, doubling the number of total locations.

"This is a landmark day for us as we reach another significant milestone," said Lee Braun, CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Seeing our footprint expand into several new states and prominent markets is surreal and proof that people are prioritizing their health and wellness now more than ever. We're thrilled to have such a talented marketing professional like Lex join the Perspire team to continue riding that wave."

Founded in 2010 in Costa Mesa, CA, Perspire began franchising in 2018 after operating 3 corporate studios in the Orange County area of California for 8 years. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical grade and high intensity red light therapy bar, are what set them apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better.

With its simple, yet effective business model that includes low costs, minimal labor and pandemic proof services, Perspire is actively seeking new franchisees in the following states: California, Florida, Texas, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Although no special licensing, skills or training is required, ideal candidates have professional leadership or managerial experience with a passion for health and wellness.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and color light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel more refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill their vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact cory@perspiresaunastudio.com.

Media contact:

Matt Igleski

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio

Related Links

https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com

