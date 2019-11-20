Peruvian Presidential Candidate Met With Fight to Fame

Philippe Diaz, the famous Hollywood film producer and CEO of Fight to Fame Film Committee gave Peruvian guests a detailed introduction to the film and television backgrounds in Hollywood. He showed the Peruvian people the development and leading status of the Hollywood film industry and concepts, igniting the Peruvian players and boxing fans to yearn for the dream of being a Hollywood action star.

Internationally famous coach, action star, and Fight to Fame chairman Flex Moore officially introduced the Peruvian presidential candidate the 13 episodes of the Fight to Fame action star reality show which will air next year. This included the action contestants registration, qualifiers, knockouts and the finals intertwined with the creative planning and exciting competition process. Acording to Moore, the show received the ardent participation and cordial praise of Peru's 2021 presidential candidate and world famous TV producer Andres.

"Being able to star in Hollywood blockbusters is the dream of everyone in our country. Fight to Fame makes their dreams possible. I am looking forward to working with Fight to Fame, I will co-produce the Fight to Fame action star reality show in Peru and carry out applying for the full licensing. Sports is a kind of spirit, it is a kind of responsibility. I hope that everyone in our country can participate in Fight to Fame, I hope that our country will have a new generation of champions through the reality show and they can star in Hollywood action blockbusters."

At the same time, Presidential candidate Andres has a strong interest in FF Token, he said, "I want to use TV to promote the Fight to Fame action star FF Token to every corner of Peru, using my only four hour TV show in Peru. This program will promote Fight to Fame action reality show FF Token. In this way, when the Peruvian people put their hands on the TV, they not only touch the TV but the wealth and the future."

Two-time Emmy award winner and chairman of the Fight to Fame Global Operations Committee, Tim Smithe, said kindly, "Fight to Fame, in my opinion, became famous without a fight. The presidential candidate delegation have great investment and cooperation enthusiasm of Fight to Fame. The action star reality show, FF Token, and he made a special trip to purchase 20 million FF Tokens at one time. Officially announced that the FF Tokens limitation in some parts of Latin America are sold out."

SOURCE Fight to Fame