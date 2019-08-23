Pervasiveness of Hardware Technologies to Drive Demand Across Global UPS Market, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power cuts can pose serious problems across industrial and commercial sectors. The popularity of electrically-powered hardware technologies has created an indispensable need for continual power supply. The global UPS market is expected to grow with increasing complexity of hardware networks across companies and organisations. Furthermore, development of backup power stations across commercial units has also created a tremendous demand for UPS systems. The next few years are expected to be crucial for manufacturers of hardware technologies. The UPS market is expected to grow in conjunction with advancements in electric hardware technologies.

Despite formidable advancements in electric networks, the risk of power cuts and outages still haunt industrial and commercial units. Furthermore, common shortfalls such as arbitrary surges, sags, and brownouts can also place a huge financial toll on company resources. The aforementioned factors have emerged as key drivers of demand within the global UPS market. Moreover, the presence of dedicated IT chambers across companies and organisations has also aided market growth.

There is little doubt about increased revenue-generation across the global UPS market in the years to follow. However, several scientists and researchers are looking at developing improved alternatives to this technology. Successful execution of such a technology could cause roadblocks for growth across the global UPS market. However, the proven effectiveness and wide scale adoption of UPS shall continue to drive demand across the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global UPS market would grow at a respectable CAGR of 7.8% over the period between 2018 and 2026. The total value of the global UPS market is expected to touch US$10,745.9 Mn, growing from a value of US$ 5,539.2 Mn in 2017.

Emergence of Large Data Centers to Cause Demand-Uptick

The advent of cloud technologies, coupled with the growing relevance of big data, has created an undelay able need for data centers across multiple regions. Seamless functioning of data centers holds tremendous value for several other industries and sectors. This factor has played an integral role in propelling demand within the global UPS market. Moreover, the managerial efficiency of data centers can be improved by inducting a deft network of UPS systems.

Most companies require IT services, ranging in from nominal tasks to huge-scale operations. For this reason, several major companies develop exclusive IT departments consisting of large teams. The need for ensuring hardware-integrity across these departments has played a vital role in propelling market demand.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Victorious in the Race for Market Growth

The UPS market consists of five major regional segments, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The omnipresent nature of hardware technologies has given a thrust to all the regional UPS markets. However, the Asia Pacific UPS market is especially growing at a stellar pace. Several companies based out of the US and UK outsource their operations to data centers and BPO units in India.

Furthermore, Indian companies have struck successful deals, collaborations, and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with foreign IT players. This has led to numerous technology transfers through bilateral business networks. Hence, there is a high possibility of fresh revenues streaming into the Asia Pacific UPS market in the following years.

Some of the prominent companies operational in the UPS market are Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc., Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd., Vertiv Co., Legrand, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Luminous Power Technologies, and Delta Power Solutions.

The above described information is based on a Transparency Market Research Report, titled, "UPS Market (Type - Offline, Online, Line Interactive; kVA Range - Less than 5 kVA, 5.1-20 kVA, 20.1-60 kVA, 60.1-200 kVA, above 200 kVA; Application - Data Centre and Facility UPS, Industrial UPS, Marine UPS, Network, Server and Storage UPS, PC, Workstation and Home UPS) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

The global UPS Market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

Type

Online

Offline

Line Interactive

Application

Data Centre & Facility UPS

Industrial UPS

Marine UPS

Network, Server & Storage UPS

PC, Workstation & home UPS

Others

KVA Range

Less than 5 kVA

1-20 kVA

1-60 kVA

1-200 kVA

Above 200 kVA

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



China



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

