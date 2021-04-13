PESI Offers Free CE Hours To Mental Health Professionals

The live 2-day virtual training taking place April 29 th & 30 th will provide up to 12 free CE hours to counselors, social workers, psychologists, marriage and family therapists, nurses and other professionals heroically helping the wave of American's suffering after the sudden deaths of loved ones and losses resulting from the pandemic.

Zach Taylor, licensed counselor and senior business developer at PESI said "This may be the most important training we've offered yet given what's happened in the world over the last year. We just felt it was something we had to do, and that providing it for free presented the best way to reach as many of these deserving professionals as possible."

Panelists at the event include world-renowned grief expert David Kessler, critically acclaimed author Claire Bidwell Smith, and other accomplished trainers. Guidance and techniques provided will help those working with traumatic grief, unattended grief, grief related anxieties in clients along with several other of the biggest challenges facing mental health professionals today.

Those attending the free CE event will also get self-care tools they can use to avoid professional burnout and find relief from the stresses of their emotionally demanding work.

Mental health and healthcare professionals can register for free at The Grief Summit.

