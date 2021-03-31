PESO-Driven Interconnected E-Commerce Practice Launched By Independent Agency Cramer-Krasselt

C-K Commerce has already driven a 54% increase in return on ad spend for early-adopter CPG brands. Tweet this

"E-commerce programs that function in a vacuum don't drive maximum results," said C-K's Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Media, Stephani Estes who oversees the new agency practice. "What's unique is that our systems provide brands with a competitive advantage by removing e-commerce from its silo which provides consumers with a seamless, synchronized PESO experience that noticeably accelerates return."

The C-K Commerce approach has already driven results for a select group of early-adopter clients in a highly competitive environment, including multiple T. Marzetti and TreeHouse Foods CPG brands, among others. The practice has delivered a return on ad spend increase averaging 54%. As a result, C-K Commerce's business has grown more than 380% over the past year.

"Through C-K's interconnected approach we provide actionable insights into how a brand's marketing efforts can synchronize to drive sales," noted Karen Seamen, president and COO of C-K. "And, importantly for today's pace of change, we continually optimize the experience for all parties—it's that continual refinement and the power of PESO coordination that drives repeated and notable returns on spend."

C-K Commerce is a full-service e-commerce practice, with expertise across grocery, DTC, social commerce, e-commerce data strategy, retail mapping and optimization, and emerging shoppable channels. This practice also includes hands-on-keyboard expertise, with technology partnerships including Kroger, Instacart and Amazon. Additionally, C-K Commerce data is seamlessly integrated into C-K's suite of proprietary data and analytics tools, providing a comprehensive view of attribution and measurement and a view on how e-commerce efforts impact and are supported by a brand's other marketing efforts. C-K Commerce was launched after significant real market testing and is a unique, highly coordinated, data-driven, continuously optimized system built to deliver proven ROI within aggressively expanding distribution channels.

For more information on C-K Commerce visit C-K.com/e-commerce-services.

About Cramer-Krasselt

C-K is one of the largest independent, totally interconnected agencies in the country. With a mission to Make friends, not ads®, C-K has built a reputation for changing perception and behaviors that lead to purchasing action for brands. It's how we helped Porsche achieve 11 years of consecutive record-breaking growth, how Corona became the #1 import and Pacifico grew 19% in a single year. For more information, visit www.c-k.com.

SOURCE Cramer-Krasselt

Related Links

https://c-k.com

