Pest Control Services Market Size to Grow by USD 5.10 Bn| 45% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Mar 22, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pest Control Services Market size is expected to increase by USD 5.10 billion between 2019 to 2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anticimex International AB (Sweden), Arrow Exterminators Inc. (US), Asante Inc. (Japan), Dodson Pest Control Inc. (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Massey Services Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), Rollins Inc. (US), SANIX INC. (Japan), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (US) among others.
Vendor Insights
The global Pest Control Services Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Anticimex International AB
- Arrow Exterminators Inc.
- Asante Inc.
- Dodson Pest Control Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Massey Services Inc.
- Rentokil Initial Plc
- Rollins Inc.
- SANIX INC.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Pest Control Services Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 45% of the global market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for pest control services. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the markets in South America, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.
Pest control services market expansion in North America will be aided by factors such as stronger environmental regulations, decreased desire for hazardous remedies, less tolerance for pests, and an increased willingness to purchase pest control services over the projected period.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Pest Control Services Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
During the projected period, the residential segment's pest control services market share will expand significantly. One of the major elements boosting demand for pest control services in the residential sector is urbanization. Pests can easily spread in most metropolitan areas due to the near proximity of dwelling quarters. Overcrowding, improper garbage disposal, water logging during the rainy season, and poor building quality, all of which are common in large cities, exacerbate the problem.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The global pest control services market is growing due to an increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services. Many vendors in the market are developing insurance-based pest management services for both residential and commercial consumers due to the high costs connected with pest control services. Customers are increasingly asking for pest treatment coverage to be included as a standard feature in house insurance policies.
However, the increasing availability of DIY pest control products is hindering the adoption of professional pest control services. The demand for DIY pest control products is increasing due to the easy availability of self-use pest control products. Furthermore, information and instructions on product use are easily available, particularly through online sources. The demand for self-use pest control products is high, especially among residential customers which is a key revenue contributing market segment. This can be a major challenge for pest control service providers with respect to their growth.
Pest Control Services Market Value Chain Analysis
Our study includes detailed information on the pest control services market's value chain analysis, which suppliers can use to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The value chain of the pest control services market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Resourcing and communicating
- Delivery and support
- Connecting and innovating
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovations
Customize Your Report
|
Pest Control Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 5.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.03
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anticimex International AB, Arrow Exterminators Inc. , Asante Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., Massey Services Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- General pest control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Termite control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anticimex International AB
- Arrow Exterminators Inc.
- Asante Inc.
- Dodson Pest Control Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Massey Services Inc.
- Rentokil Initial Plc
- Rollins Inc.
- SANIX INC.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
