Pest Control Services Market Size to Grow by USD 5.10 Bn| 45% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Pest Control Services Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anticimex International AB

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Asante Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Massey Services Inc.

Rentokil Initial Plc

Rollins Inc.

SANIX INC.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Pest Control Services Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 45% of the global market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for pest control services. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the markets in South America, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Pest control services market expansion in North America will be aided by factors such as stronger environmental regulations, decreased desire for hazardous remedies, less tolerance for pests, and an increased willingness to purchase pest control services over the projected period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Pest Control Services Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the residential segment's pest control services market share will expand significantly. One of the major elements boosting demand for pest control services in the residential sector is urbanization. Pests can easily spread in most metropolitan areas due to the near proximity of dwelling quarters. Overcrowding, improper garbage disposal, water logging during the rainy season, and poor building quality, all of which are common in large cities, exacerbate the problem.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The global pest control services market is growing due to an increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services. Many vendors in the market are developing insurance-based pest management services for both residential and commercial consumers due to the high costs connected with pest control services. Customers are increasingly asking for pest treatment coverage to be included as a standard feature in house insurance policies.

However, the increasing availability of DIY pest control products is hindering the adoption of professional pest control services. The demand for DIY pest control products is increasing due to the easy availability of self-use pest control products. Furthermore, information and instructions on product use are easily available, particularly through online sources. The demand for self-use pest control products is high, especially among residential customers which is a key revenue contributing market segment. This can be a major challenge for pest control service providers with respect to their growth.

Pest Control Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Our study includes detailed information on the pest control services market's value chain analysis, which suppliers can use to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The value chain of the pest control services market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Resourcing and communicating

Delivery and support

Connecting and innovating

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Pest Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 5.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anticimex International AB, Arrow Exterminators Inc. , Asante Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., Massey Services Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

General pest control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Termite control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anticimex International AB

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Asante Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Massey Services Inc.

Rentokil Initial Plc

Rollins Inc.

SANIX INC.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

