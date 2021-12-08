Pesticide Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% by 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE, Bayer AG & Bharat Group | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Driver -The increased use of herbicides is notably driving the pesticide market growth in India. vendors are investing heavily in the development of new categories of herbicides that are more effective and environment-friendly. The shift in consumer preferences toward fruits and green vegetables, propelled by the rising awareness regarding health and fitness, fuels the use of herbicides in agricultural applications. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of herbicides.

Challenge - The factors such as growing concerns over health risks may impede the market growth. Farmers and their families are prone to diseases due to exposure to conventional pesticides. The exposure to higher levels of pesticides among farmers and their families increases their risks for cardiovascular diseases by 40%, for leukemia and lymphoma by 80%, and for prostate cancer among male farmers by 136%.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The pesticide market in India analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The pesticide market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competitive scenario provided in the pesticide market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others.

By Crop Type, the market is classified into vegetables and fruits, oilseeds and pulses, cereals and grains, commercial crops, and others.

Pesticide Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 485.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Insecticides India Ltd., Meghmani Industries Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

