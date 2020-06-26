Pesticides and Other Agricultural Chemicals - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Industry

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pesticides and Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market is expected to grow from $84.5 billion in 2019 to $86.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market, accounting for 27% of the market in 2019. South America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market.



Biopesticides are becoming increasingly popular and are safer than traditional chemical pesticides. Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria and certain minerals. When compared to chemical pesticides, biopesticides are inherently less harmful and are more target-specific than chemical pesticides. For example, canola oil and baking soda have pesticidal properties and are considered biopesticides.



Companies Mentioned



Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

