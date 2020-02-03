Pesticides: Competitive Analysis & Leadership Report 2018 - Bayer Ranks Number One, Followed by Syngenta, BASF, DowDuPont, and FMC Corporation

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Pesticides Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments and acquisitions. Bayer AG acquired Monsanto to become world's biggest agro-chemicals market leader. Also, FMC Corporation and DuPont announced the signing of a definitive agreement for FMC to acquire the portion of DuPont's crop protection business.



The companies producing pesticides are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies.



Worldwide Pesticides Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018 offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world's leading pesticides producers.



The analyst built profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:



Company overview

Company Description and Business Segments

Corporation Statistics

Pesticides business overview

Pesticides Business Segments

Key Differentiators and Strengths

Products and product positioning

Pesticides Product Line Overview

Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global Pesticides business

Volume Breakdown by Market Segments

Volume Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing Operations

Production Capacities

Innovation and market leadership Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

Marketing and Sales

Management Commitment and Track Record

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the pesticides producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading pesticides producers, Bayer AG ranks number one, followed by Syngenta AG, BASF, DowDupont, FMC Corporation, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Limited Liability Co., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and Excel Crop Care Limited all of which are included in the report.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

Pesticides producer target markets

Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Designed for the composites and non-composites industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of pesticides, the Worldwide Pesticides Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018 is the industry's comprehensive examination of the pesticides producers' competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today's stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.



The dynamics of the pesticides market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



In this competitive research study on the world's leading pesticides producers, the analyst thoroughly profiles the top five companies with detailed competitive assessments.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

Pesticides producer's target markets

Key differentiators and strengths

Product line overview, positioning, and mapping

Market position in global pesticides business

Revenue breakdown by market segment and region

Global manufacturing operations

Current production capacities

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales, and organizational capabilities

Management commitment and track record

Financial strength

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.



Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the Leadership Quadrant, which identifies leaders and challengers in the pesticides market and rates each pesticides producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

Product portfolio

Financial strength

Asset position

Execution skill

Customer experience

Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

Target growth markets

New product development

Corporate and functional strategy

Presence within the industry

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of pesticides as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analyses detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Challengers (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists/Niche Players (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Syngenta AG Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Product Portfolio

3.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.1.3: Key Competitors

3.2: Products and Product Positioning

3.2.1: Product Line Overview

3.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

3.3: Markets and Market Positioning

3.3.1: Revenue Breakdown by Region

3.3.2: Market Position in the Global Pesticides Business

3.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

3.4: Production / Geographic footprint

3.5: Marketing and Sales

3.6: Strategic Initiatives



4. Bayer AG Profile



5. DowDuPont Inc. Profile



6. BASF Profile



7. FMC Corporation Profile



8. Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Limited Liability Co. Profile



9. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. Profile



10. Excel Crop Care Limited Profile



11. Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gj1j7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

