Pet Accessories Market Size to grow by USD 9.20 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The pet accessories market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The pet accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Ferplast Spa

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Laroy Group

Pets Choice Ltd.

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Unicharm Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the pet accessories market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pet accessories market in North America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The pet accessories market share growth by the pet toys segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pet owners prefer toys such as fishing rod toys for their pets. The market is growing at a large scale owing to factors such as product variations and the availability of wide options. The demand for natural and organic pet toys is growing because they are considered safe for pets.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in the number of people owning pets is driving the market in focus. Subsequently, investments by pet owners toward food and grooming services have increased. During the forecast period, the number of people owning pets, such as cats and dogs, is expected to increase in both developed and developing countries.

Growing awareness of pet allergies is challenging the market in focus. Many animals carry harmful bacteria due to exposure to wind and water pollution. These diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. Moreover, many individuals are sensitive to dog dander, saliva, and urine, which can cause abnormal reactions in their immune systems. These factors tend to limit pet adoption and negatively impact the overall sales of pet care products.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the pet accessories market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet accessories market vendors

Related Reports:

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pet Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Pets Choice Ltd., Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pet toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Ferplast Spa

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Laroy Group

Pets Choice Ltd.

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

The OurPet's Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio