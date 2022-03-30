Pet Accessories Market Size to grow by USD 9.20 billion | Technavio

Mar 30, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pet Accessories Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.70% in 2021 and a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (pet toys and others), end-user (dogs, cats, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights related to the market. Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The pet accessories market report covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The pet accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Ancol Pet Products Ltd.
- Ferplast Spa
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Laroy Group
- Pets Choice Ltd.
- Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
- Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Unicharm Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the pet accessories market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pet accessories market in North America.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The pet accessories market share growth by the pet toys segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pet owners prefer toys such as fishing rod toys for their pets. The market is growing at a large scale owing to factors such as product variations and the availability of wide options. The demand for natural and organic pet toys is growing because they are considered safe for pets.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increase in the number of people owning pets is driving the market in focus. Subsequently, investments by pet owners toward food and grooming services have increased. During the forecast period, the number of people owning pets, such as cats and dogs, is expected to increase in both developed and developing countries.
Growing awareness of pet allergies is challenging the market in focus. Many animals carry harmful bacteria due to exposure to wind and water pollution. These diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. Moreover, many individuals are sensitive to dog dander, saliva, and urine, which can cause abnormal reactions in their immune systems. These factors tend to limit pet adoption and negatively impact the overall sales of pet care products.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the pet accessories market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet accessories market vendors
Related Reports:
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Pet Accessories Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.70
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Pets Choice Ltd., Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Unicharm Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pet toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ancol Pet Products Ltd.
- Ferplast Spa
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Laroy Group
- Pets Choice Ltd.
- Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
- Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- The OurPet's Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article