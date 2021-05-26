Pet Care Market to grow by USD 48.94 Billion during 2021-2025, Beaphar Beheer BV and Colgate-Palmolive Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
May 26, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pet care market and it is poised to grow by USD 48.94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Pet food will lead the market growth during the forecast period.
- What is the key driver influencing the market?
The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners will significantly influence the pet care market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
- What is the key challenge expected to hinder the market growth?
Growing awareness of pet allergies among people will impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
36% of the market growth will originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, availability of wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture, and rise in aging population globally will offer immense growth opportunities, growing awareness of pet allergies among people is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pet care market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Pet Care Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Dogs
- Cats
- Others
- Product
- Food
- Accessories
- Grooming
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pet care market report covers the following areas:
- Pet Care Market Size
- Pet Care Market Trends
- Pet Care Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the popularity of pet fashion among pet owners as one of the prime reasons driving the pet care market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet care market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet care market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet care market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet care market vendors
