Pet Connect™ Bridges a Technological Gap for Veterinarians and Pet Hospitals

Highlights

Pet Connect™ is more than just an app. It's a mobile platform that gives pet businesses a way to meaningfully engage current and new clients with easy-to-use targeted marketing, custom-built profiles and more.

While Americans have always loved to travel, it's becoming more common for people to bring their pets along! While on the road, people are relying on mobile search tools to connect them to pet-friendly resources.

Keeping up with online marketing is challenging for professionals in many fields, but this is especially so for veterinarians. Pet ownership is on the rise and so is an increase in more proactive versus reactive care. Veterinarians are busier than ever. The US Department of Labor expects the number of veterinarians to increase by 19% from 2016-2026, which is faster than average category growth. An oversight on digital information can lead to errors with online information which is critical for pet owners. Pet Connect™ is aiming to make this more efficient and simpler for vets to maintain their digital presence.

In 2018, Pet Connect™ helped nearly 3,000 pet owners find an emergency pet hospital. Danielle Meyers says, "I was travelling to visit family and my pup, Mojave, injured his leg while jumping out of the vehicle. We were able to connect with a local hospital late at night thanks to the Pet Connect App."

After a near-death emergency with his dog, Pet Connect's founder and CEO, Hector Ocasio , was inspired to use his technology background and fuse it with opportunities he saw in the pet industry. During his emergency, a quick google search provided only one option in the area and the location was closed upon arrival. Thanks to call with a friend, he was able to learn that the clinic had switched locations. If it hadn't been for his friend, his pet wouldn't have made it to the next closest clinic. Hector wanted to make sure no other pet parent would have to experience this stress again and has been working on the Pet Connect App ever since.

About Pet Connect™

Leading with a purpose of connecting pet owners to meaningful resources for their pets, the Pet Connect™ app has quickly become a default solution to optimize the relationship between pet parents and pet businesses through a modern and innovative mobile experience. Pet owners can effortlessly explore over 100,000 pet-friendly resources, book service appointments, and receive valuable promotions from their favorite pet businesses. With more creative ideas in the pipeline, Pet Connect™ will be continuously launching new features and services.

