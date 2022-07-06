Pet Daycare and Lodging Market Forecast Report: USD 8.24 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2024 | Technavio

Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the pet daycare and lodging market is the growing popularity of various pet daycare and lodging services.

Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pet's well-being and safety due to the growing pet humanization culture, especially in North America and Europe , which has increased the demand for pet daycare and lodging services.

The market competitors consider such factors while building pet daycare and lodging areas and buying pet care products to differentiate themselves in the market and to cater to customers' specific requirements.

Market Challenges

The growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies will be a major challenge for the pet daycare and lodging market during the forecast period.

Even though pet daycare and lodging service providers are focusing on offering advanced services and a healthy environment for pets, many pet owners still do not rely on such services as they think that their pets will get anxious.

They also think that their pets might get susceptible to safety risks such as exposure to ingestible items and electric wires, sharp fencing, flooded floors, heights, and lack of trained staff. These factors discourage pet owners from adopting pet daycare and lodging services, which will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pet Daycare And Lodging Market - Market Segmentation

The pet daycare and lodging market report is segmented by Type (dog daycare & lodging, combined daycare & lodging, and cat daycare & lodging) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The pet daycare and lodging market share growth in the dog daycare and lodging segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high adoption of dogs, which are the most commonly owned pets, helps in the growth of the dog daycare and lodging segment. Pet owners use these services when not at home.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for pet daycare and lodging in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high affordability limit and the availability of full-time and experienced service providers who offer security and safety to pets will facilitate the pet daycare and lodging market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Pet Daycare And Lodging Market - Vendor Analysis

The pet daycare and lodging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Best Friends Pet Care Inc.



Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc.



Country Comfort Kennels



Country Paws Boarding Inc.



Dogtopia Enterprises LLC



Paradise 4 Paws LLC



PetBacker



PetSmart Inc.



Preppy Pet Franchises Inc.



Urban Tails Pet Resort





Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Pet Daycare And Lodging Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Pet Daycare And Lodging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Preppy Pet Franchises Inc., and Urban Tails Pet Resort Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

