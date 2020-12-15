Pet Expert Kristen Levine Visits TipsOnTV to Share Pet Gift Ideas for the Holidays

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the author of Pampered Pets on a Budget, Kristen Levine says do not let the holidays go by without showing pets how they are appreciated. Levine has her top picks for pets this holiday season.

FAVORITE PET GIFTS

Kristen Levine, 'Wizard of Paws' and Pet Expert, shares gift ideas.

PetSmart launched a variety of advent calendars for cats and dogs. Food or treats are the way to a pup's heart. The Merry & Bright Holiday Advent Calendar with Dog Treat Cookies is perfect because it comes with a variety of treats to give a dog each day, leading up to the holiday festivities or even the new year. All five Merry & Bright advent calendars are exclusively available at PetSmart and Petsmart.com for under $20. Pet parents can also order online and utilize Curbside pickup.

GIFT SUGGESTION FOR PET PARENTS

This year, make gift-giving easier by giving pet lovers high-quality photo pillows and photo art in fresh, personalized styles from design marketplace Minted. It offers unique, customizable and premium-quality gifts designed by its community of independent artists. Whether a friend adopted a quarantine buddy or found their new normal with their fur-baby, they will love receiving a unique gift from Minted that celebrates their pet. The designs are available in multiple sizes and the custom art gifts start at $38 framed, and the photo pillows start at $44 at Minted.com.

SOMETHING FESTIVE FOR OUR PUPS

Samuel Adams has brewed up a way to help drinkers and their canine companions cozy up at home with the ultimate dog-and-me matching holiday sweater set. Created in partnership with holiday apparel brand Tipsy Elves and inspired by Samuel Adams Winter Lager, the limited-edition set is the perfect gift for pets and pet lovers. Ideal for layering up for a walk outside, posing for a holiday photo or curling up by the fire with a cold Winter Lager in hand, these sweaters are sure to keep anyone and their furry friend festive all season long. Pick it up at tipsyelves.com/sam-adams while supplies last.

GIFTS THAT WILL MAKE A PET HAPPY

Every dog is special and their food should be, too. Kristen is a big fan of Tailored Pet. It's a personalized subscription dog food brand. Visit TailoredPet.com to complete a short three-minute quiz; share the dog's age, breed size, sensitivities, health & wellness goals. They use that information to craft a formula that is just right for the dog and it's delivered directly to the door with free shipping. They even offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It's personalized recipes for "your Dog's Best Life." When furry friends get proper nutrition, they are healthier and are overall happier dogs. Save 50% on the first order when visiting TailoredPet.com.

