Pet Food Experts Announces Key Executive Promotions and Appointments

"Today's organizational announcement is another building block in our company's transformative journey," said Pet Food Experts President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Baker . "We're moving quickly to structure our organization for faster growth so we can respond to the ever-changing needs of independent pet retailers and brand partners across the U.S. These leaders bring a wealth of industry knowledge, innovation, and experience from their respective industries and I look forward to working together as we scale and grow our business," continued Baker.

The changes support work already underway to create a more agile organization focused on strategy, modernization, brand revitalization, and portfolio expansion.

About Pet Food Experts

Pet Food Experts (PFX) has been putting people first for over 80 years. As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, PFX has grown to be a leading distributor of pet food and supplies servicing 4,500 independent pet retail locations in 34 states across the United States. PFX is an award-winning, relationship-driven, service innovator delivering best-in-class customer experiences that create long-term success for its partners and industry at large. Learn more at www.petfoodexperts.com , follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , or our blog .

