Pet Food Experts Announces Major Expansion in the West with the Acquisition of United Pacific Pet

Pet Food Experts' President and CEO Michael Baker said, "Today's announcement is a fitting tribute to Maureen Costello and Jim Butler's exceptional leadership and legacy at UPP." Baker continued, "This will be a monumental acquisition for PFX as it will significantly increase our overall scale and footprint in the West region." Baker added, "We're looking forward to bolstering the existing vendor portfolio and providing partners with sustainable growth as we have for generations."

"Jim and I are very pleased to be joining the PFX family," said Maureen Costello, President and CEO of United Pacific Pet. "Having known the Baker family for over 30 years, Pet Food Experts is a company that shares our history, culture, systems and commitment to the success of the independent retailer," continued Costello. "Michael is a trusted business partner and we have complete confidence that together, we will be better positioned to meet the fast-changing needs of our customers, vendors, and employees. We look forward to a smooth transition and significant growth ahead," Costello said.

Founded in 1918 in Colton, California, United Pacific Pet currently serves approximately 1,500 independent pet retailers and pet professionals throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii with a broad assortment of high-quality pet foods and pet supplies. UPP has 115 employees, an extensive fleet of delivery trucks, and operates out of a 154,000 square foot warehouse centrally located in Southern California's major distribution hub.

Marking its largest transaction to date, the acquisition will advance Pet Food Experts' position as a leading distributor of pet food and supplies in the U.S. servicing over 6,000 independent retailers from its six distribution centers across 38 states. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

