Pet Food Express Launches "Kitten Season" Awareness Campaign To Find Forever Homes For California's Influx Of Kittens

"We've been committed to the health and wellness of animals for over 30 years, regardless if they're someone's pet or not," said Michael Levy, President and CEO of Pet Food Express. "The annual spike in kitten births is a reality for our communities where we know we can help make a difference. We're supporting more local shelters than ever before with adoption, foster, and donation aid and using our marketing channels to get the Adopt - Foster - Donate word out."

Kitten Season

Each spring, California sees a spike of new kittens being born due to the temperate climate and an abundance of feral cats. The problem builds as the warm weather continues into summer and fall and as female cats produce 3 – 5 litters of 4 – 8 kittens per litter per year. The cat population gets bigger at a faster rate than the dog population because of the cat's ability to have multiple litters per year. This influx of kittens leaves 1,000's throughout the state in need of help.

How to Help

Levy continued," Rescues and shelters throughout California work tirelessly all year long to help the new kittens survive, and then to find foster and permanent homes for them. Our rescue and shelter partners need help from the public to ease this annual problem."

There are three easy ways to help:

Adopt! Open your home to a kitten or cat. Pet Food Express will help you find a rescue or shelter in your neighborhood. Plus, we'll provide suggestions on the best food and care products to give your new furry friend a longer, healthier life. Foster. Young kittens thrive when they get a lot of personalized attention, which can be hard for shelters and rescues to keep up on their own. Provide a loving, temporary home to a kitten in need while the shelter matches them with their forever home. Pet Food Express has created a one-stop shop to match foster families with animals in need - become part of our Rescue Reserves. Simply join the foster match list and wait for a match with a local rescue or shelter. Donate. 100% of your donation goes to purchase supplies like food, litter, and toys for local rescues and shelters to continue their amazing work of robust foster, adopt and spay/neuter programs.

The Kitten Season landing page provides tips and resources for customers and the public on how to help during kitten season. Tips include what to do if you find a litter of kittens, where to take them, who to call, how to keep them warm and more. The company will also use its stores as direct referral sources for foster and adoption inquiries and to collect donations, and its social media channels to encourage online donations and signing up to be on the "Rescue Reserve".

Pet Food Express has 63 California stores. Go to PetFood.Express to find one, learn more, or to make a donation to support their kitten season campaign. Also, like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram and on Twitter for the latest kitten information from pictures to "Animal of the Week".

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1986 by Michael Levy and Mark Witriol out of a passion for dogs, Pet Food Express has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products. The company sells only what they trust to care for their own pets. From its variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and its high quality products like pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its neighborhood stores with pet wash stations and pet community support groups. The company has had continuously strong growth for over three decades by remaining focused on its passion and its purpose - animal advocacy. Pet Food Express has helped find forever homes for more than 23,000 animals through its 63 California stores or as host of the Bay Area Pet Fair, the largest animal adoption event in North America. The company is a committed partner to more than 275 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations every year, providing them with much-needed aid through fundraising, product donations, help recruiting and retaining volunteers, and adoption support. Named as a "Top Bay Area Workplace" for the last 9 years, the company's dog-friendly headquarters are located in Oakland, CA and are home to 200 employees. Learn more at PetFood.Express . Like them on Facebook . Follow them on Instagram and on Twitter .

