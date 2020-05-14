PET Keg Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027: Increasing Consumption of Beer Around the Globe

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PET Keg Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PET kegs market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.

Factors such as increasing adoption of PET kegs by beverage manufacturers for storage and transportation of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as utilization of these kegs helps lower their overall transportation costs, coupled with the growing consumption and production of beverages around the globe, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global PET kegs market.



The global PET kegs market consists of various segments that are segmented by capacity, application, distribution channel and by region. The application segment is further segmented into beer, cider, soft drinks and others. Out of these, the beer segment, which held a value of USD 43.38 million in the year 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period owing to the consumption of beer globally which has witnessed a considerable increase in the recent years. Additionally, increasing consumption of craft beer added with the rising consumer awareness for the adoption of one-way PET kegs as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the global PET kegs market.



Based on region, the global PET kegs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, which had accounted for 35.41% share in the year 2018, is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. The market in the region is further anticipated to register an incremental $ opportunity of USD 15.79 million in the year 2027 as compared to the year 2025. The market in the region is also anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 41.48 million during the assessment period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global PET keg market are Petainer, OneCircle, PolyKeg S.r.l., Rehrig Pacific Company, Keg Exchange GmbH, MCT Company, Dolium, Petkos, Oxebar and Techpac India.



Key Topics Covered



Global PET Keg Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Primary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Executive Summary - Global PET Keg Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Pricing Analysis, By Region



7. Evaluation of Major End-use Consumers, By Region



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities



9. PET Keg Market - Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global PET Keg Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027F

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

10.1.2. By Volume (Units)

10.1.3. By Capacity

10.1.3.1. 10L-20lL, 20L-30L, and Others

10.1.4. By Application

10.1.4.1. Beer, Cider, Soft Drinks, and Others

10.1.5. By Distribution Channel

10.1.5.1. Online, Offline

10.1.6. By Region

10.1.6.1. North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of the World (RoW)



11. North America PET Keg Market Outlook



12. Europe PET Keg Market Outlook



13. Asia PET Keg Market Outlook



14. RoW PET Keg Market Outlook



15. Company Profiles

Petainer

OneCircle

Polykeg s.r.l.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Keg Exchange GmbH

MCT Company

Dolium

Petkos

Oxebar

Techpac India

16. Analyst's Review



