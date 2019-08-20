Pet King Brands Celebrates the Love for All Pets in Nationwide Campaign

The company chose to celebrate the theme "Love for All Pets" because 20 years ago, Pet King Brands' founder and president, Pamela K. Bosco, was inspired by her love of a rescued German Shepard Elizabeth in the development of the company's flagship ZYMOX ® products. In addition to helping Elizabeth who suffered from painful, chronic ear infections, ZYMOX has helped thousands of pets nationwide with ear and skin health issues.

In celebration of those pets who found relief and a healthier life through the use of ZYMOX, and love for those pets, pet parents will be able to share special stories about their beloved pets, how they've helped their pets and the love shared between the pet parent and pet.

ZYMOX for pet skin and ear health as well as Oratene® Brushless Oral Care are enzyme-based products which utilize the patented LP3 Enzyme system and are antibiotic- and steroid-free. Honoring the Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm, Pet King Brands offers healthy, effective pet care products helping pet parents care for their pets.

Pet parents can enter the contest by submitting their love story and pet's photograph at the website www.Love4allpetscontest.com or by using #Love4AllPetsContest through Instagram and Twitter. A link to the website will also be live at https://www.facebook.com/ZymoxProducts.

Winners will be chosen by an outside panel of judges. All participants will have the chance to win one of the monthly prizes which offers a selection of ZYMOX and Oratene products. The top four winners will be chosen at the end of the contest by an outside panel of esteemed judges. Prizes will include a custom pet portrait painted by the renowned artist Tom Chapman; a custom needle-felted pet portrait; or gift certificates for paintings by Crown and Paw. Grand Prize winners will be announced during December 2019.

All entrants can be seen at www.Love4allpetscontest.com during the contest.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. ZYMOX, Oratene®, and Equine Defense are effective, easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. To learn more, visit www.zymox.com.

