Pet King Brands Resumes Live Exhibition at Four Veterinary Conferences During 2021

WESTMONT, Ill., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands. Inc., the maker of ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care for small and large animals recently announced their plans to exhibit in-person at four upcoming veterinary medical conferences during 2021. These live events include the Fetch DVM360 conference in Kansas City on August 27 – 30; the Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, NV September 6 – 9; the Southwest Veterinary Symposium in San Antonio, TX September 23 – 26; and the Muller-Irke Veterinary Dermatology Seminar to be held in Waikoloa, HI October 23 – 27, 2021.

In response to the evolving veterinary industry and its changing needs driven by the increase in pet ownership during the pandemic and 2021, Pet King Brands will be present at the conferences to help educate veterinarians and their staff members about its products and how ZYMOX Dermatology products benefit the pets and their owners dealing with problematic ear and skin issues as well as its easy-to-use Oratene solutions for daily, preventative oral care.

ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care products utilize the advanced power of enzymes to promote healthy ears, skin, and mouths without antibiotics or harsh ingredients. They have been recommended by veterinarians for over twenty years because of their ability to provide soothing relief without side effects and the ease-of-use at home for pet parents.

Fetch DVM 360, August 27 – 30, 2021. Booth #734

Western Veterinary Conference, September 6 – 9, 2021. Booth #2024

Southwest Veterinary Symposium, September 23 – 26, 2021. Booth #103

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics. To learn more about ZYMOX and Oratene products and the patented LP3 Enzyme System, visit zymox.com

