Pet Releaf Expands Its Edibites Product Line with a New Peppered Bacon Flavor

Pet parents can support their pet's everyday wellness and optimal body function with the Peppered Bacon Edibites. Along with the tasty flavor, black pepper is rich in a plant compound called piperine, which is an antioxidant that can help support a normal inflammatory response in the body, especially during the early developing stages of respiratory issues or seasonal allergies. Other piperine benefits include that it may support and even enhance brain function, as well as support blood sugar levels within normal ranges. As with the other Soft Chew Edibites, pets that enjoy the Peppered Bacon variety will also get the full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD. The chews contain no grain, fillers, corn, wheat, soy, dairy, or chemical preservatives.

"We're always listening to our customers and looking at science-based research to enhance and develop safe products. It is important to us that we deliver an option for as many pets' needs and desires within the CBD space as we can," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf.

The Peppered Bacon Edibites come on the heels of another ingredient upgrade to the Pet Releaf family of chews. It recently incorporated functional ingredients in select Edibites products to target specific ailments. The safe ingredients have been researched to promote relaxation and immunity, as well as may help provide support for areas of the body that commonly experience discomfort like hips, joints and the digestive tract.

In addition to tasting the health benefits, pet companions and their parents can trust the chews are made with honesty and integrity. Pet Releaf just earned the Quality Seal from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), a non-profit group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals throughout the country. It is the first and only pet brand to receive program certifications from the three most trusted organizations in their respective industries: NASC, U.S. Hemp Authority™, and USDA Organic on many of their products.

The Peppered Bacon Edibites are available online and will be available at select retail stores nationwide starting in April. To learn more, please visit https://petreleaf.com/edibites.

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s and has helped over 2.5 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip and joint discomfort and more. All of the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients, Pet Releaf is fulfilling its mission of changing what healthy means for pets. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide and online. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

