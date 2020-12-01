Pet Releaf Upgrades CBD-Infused Edibites to Target Specific Ailments

"We're devoted to bringing pets the highest quality and most effective CBD products so pet parents can feel confident about giving them to their fur family," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "We integrated additional ingredients that are safe and have been researched to promote relaxation and immunity, as well as may help provide support for areas of the body that commonly experience discomfort like hips, joints and the digestive tract."

Pet Releaf Edibites are the same great flavors that dogs have grown to love, but now with fresh, functional ingredients.

New Edibites with these added fresh, functional ingredients are available online beginning today and will be available at select retail stores nationwide:

To learn more about the research and benefits of the new ingredients, please visit https://petreleaf.com/edibites.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and many other mammals. All of the products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic, pesticide free, and grown at joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients that are sustainably grown, Pet Releaf has created products with proven positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in over 7,000 retail stores nationwide. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit www.PetReleaf.com.

Media Contacts:

David Martinelli | [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

Related Links

petreleaf.com

