PET Shrink Films Market Size to Grow by USD 509.56 Million, Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. and Bonset America Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PET shrink films market size is expected to grow by USD 509.56 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026

The PET shrink films market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene as one of the prime reasons driving the pet shrink films market growth during the next few years. The rising demand for packaged food and beverage products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the PET Shrink Films market, including Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., allfo GmbH and Co. KG, Berry Global Inc., Bonset America Corp., BUERGOFOL GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, FLEXOPACK SA, Flint Group, HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd., KUPLAST MATEJKA KUMAR SP, Kyungwon Hwaseong Co. Ltd., Plastic Suppliers Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Premiumpack GmbH, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, The Dow Chemical Co., Triton International Enterprises Inc., Vintech Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Winpak Ltd., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers a polyethylene terephthalate shrink film, which is designed for various applications of bottles, cups, trays, and containers.

The company offers a polyethylene terephthalate shrink film, which is designed for various applications of bottles, cups, trays, and containers. Bonset America Corp. - The company offers bonpet 5A polyethylene terephthalate glycol heat-shrinkable film, which is designed for a wide variety of container bottles.

The company offers bonpet 5A polyethylene terephthalate glycol heat-shrinkable film, which is designed for a wide variety of container bottles. Flint Group - The company offers Flexocure XS UV flexo shrink whites, which are designed to be used in a chambered doctor blade system.

The company offers Flexocure XS UV flexo shrink whites, which are designed to be used in a chambered doctor blade system. HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd. - The company offers PET shrink films, which are designed for bottles and containers.

The company offers PET shrink films, which are designed for bottles and containers. KUPLAST MATEJKA KUMAR SP - The company offers shrink sleeve plastic label films, which are designed for a wide range of applications such as beverages, soft drinks, craft beer, alcoholic beverages, and many more.

End-user

Food and Beverage: The food and beverage segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PET shrink film wraps are can be used in packaging a variety of food and beverage packaging due to their high strength and durability. They are also suitable for packaging heavy loads and protecting cargo during warehousing, logistics, and distribution. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Industrial Packaging



Personal Care and Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth will originate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the steady rise in the production of end-products for domestic use as well as exports. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the PET shrink films market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the PET shrink films market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet shrink films market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet shrink films market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet shrink films market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet shrink films market vendors

PET Shrink Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 509.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., allfo GmbH and Co. KG, Berry Global Inc., Bonset America Corp., BUERGOFOL GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, FLEXOPACK SA, Flint Group, HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd., KUPLAST MATEJKA KUMAR SP, Kyungwon Hwaseong Co. Ltd., Plastic Suppliers Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Premiumpack GmbH, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, The Dow Chemical Co., Triton International Enterprises Inc., Vintech Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Winpak Ltd., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd.

10.4 Bonset America Corp.

10.5 Flint Group

10.6 HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

10.8 Kyungwon Hwaseong Co. Ltd.

10.9 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

10.10 Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

10.11 Triton International Enterprises Inc.

10.12 Vintech Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

