Pet Supplies Plus Matches Donations to Benefit the World Wide Fund for Nature in Australia

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, recently announced a fundraising initiative to benefit the World Wide Fund for Nature in Australia. In light of the recent tragic bushfires in Australia and its impact on their wildlife, Pet Supplies Plus along with its partners are matching up to $10,000 in donations to help save wildlife and protect and restore the bushland.

Pet Supplies Plus, along with Victor Pet Food, WellPet, Stella & Chewy's, LLC., and Merrick Pet Care, are coming together to spread awareness and raise donations to help World Wide Fund for Nature in Australia. With more than 10.7 million hectares of Australian land being burned, the donations raised will aid Australia's efforts to rebuild. Every contribution made will have an impact and Pet Supplies Plus will match dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. Donations can be made through Pet Supplies Plus Facebook, in addition to local store Facebook pages.

Founded in 1961, WWF's global mission is to stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live and prosper in harmony with nature. WWF-Australia is part of the WWF International Network, the world's leading, independent conservation organization.

"We are heartbroken about the devastation of the Australian wildfires and stand by the mission of WWF-Australia," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Pet Supplies Plus has no boundaries when it comes to helping animals and we are encouraging neighbors and communities alike to help make a positive impact—every donation can make a difference."

Now with more than 470 locations in 34 states across the country, Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods, a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables, such as wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews.

