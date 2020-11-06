Pet Supplies Plus Partners with Natural Balance® to Make $50,000 Donation to Patriot PAWS to Honor Veteran's Day

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, has collaborated with Natural Balance® to raise awareness about the incredible and positive impact pets have on active and former military servicemen and women. As a result of this national partnership, Natural Balance® donated $50,000 to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, a non-profit that trains and provides service dogs for disabled veterans, at no cost. The local Pet Supplies Plus in Denton will host a check presentation, fittingly, on Veteran's Day (November 11) at 9 a.m.

During the month of November, a portion of the proceeds from Natural Balance® products purchased at any of the 500+ Pet Supplies Plus locations contributed to the $50,000 donation to Patriot PAWS. The donation will help the organization provide service dogs, at no cost, to disabled American veterans with mobile disabilities in order to help restore and maintain their physical and emotional stability.

"We know the positive impact a support animal can have on a healing veteran, and how difficult it can be to await the relief that they can bring, which is why we're humbled to do our part and continue our partnership with Patriot PAWS for the fourth consecutive year," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "With over 50 disabled American veterans waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog, we hope these funds will help expedite the process to allow more veterans to be united with their service dog."

The check will be presented at the Denton Pet Supplies Plus, located at 1400 S. Loop 288 in Denton, TX, at 9 a.m. CST.

While the positive impact of service dogs on the wellbeing of veterans is widely known, many are waitlisted to be matched with their Patriot PAWS service dog, as the level of disabled veteran applicants is so high. On top of the existing demand, countless studies indicate the devastating impact of the pandemic, alone, has on the emotional and physical health of the nation, including American veterans – making Patriot PAWS' services that much more essential.

Founded in 2006 by professional dog trainer, Lori Stevens, Patriot PAWS aims to train and place service dogs with disabled veterans. The organization's Rockwall campus in Texas houses and trains up to 35 dogs at a time with an additional 50-60 dogs trained at other locations. Year to date, they have placed 22 service dogs with veterans in need —aiding in their transition from military to civilian life. Although they have seen significantly less placements this year due to COVID, the organization continues to remain focused on their mission, and with the help of Pet Supplies Plus and Natural Balance®, expect to be able to make a few more placements by the end of the year.

"We are beyond thankful that Pet Supplies Plus was able to, once again, team up with Natural Balance® to support our mission," said Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens. "It allows us the ability to help provide some of our disabled American veterans currently on our waitlist with a Patriot PAWS Service Dog. This generous donation means more to us than ever before – ensuring highly trained service dogs at no cost to these deserving individuals."

