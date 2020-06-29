Pet Supplies Plus Pays it Forward with Food & Toy Donations, Announces 4 Months of Additional Shelter Support

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables, such as wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store.

"Pets have the power to bring people together and provide comfort and joy in the homes of our neighbors and within their communities," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "We wanted to leverage the relationships we have with our network of generous pet partners to help support local organizations and shelters facing extra challenges right now. We're incredibly humbled to have the platform and ability to support our neighbors and their pets through these outreach efforts. Given our neighborhood and community focus, we felt it was the most appropriate way to commemorate our growth."

In an effort to offer more convenient shopping options for pet parents, the majority of Pet Supplies Plus stores nationwide are offering delivery services, bringing pet food and supplies directly to homes, as well as free 2-hour curbside pickup. While pet parents can still go into the stores to shop, they can also order online and drive to their nearest location, where a team member will bring the items to their vehicle.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With nearly 500 locations in 34 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

