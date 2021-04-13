Pet Supplies Plus Supports National Pet ID Week Through Discounted Microchipping

LIVONIA, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus – the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States – has announced it will be celebrating this year's National Pet ID Week (April 17-24) by offering discounted microchipping services and name identification tags. During the promotion, pet owners have the opportunity to receive the microchipping service for $10 with a $50 minimum purchase, which is a fraction of the usual cost. In addition to the microchip offer, the Pet Supplies Plus brand will be providing a buy one collar, get an ID tag for free, valid on tags priced $10.98 and under.

During this time, participating Pet Supplies Plus stores across the nation will partner with VIP Petcare, that national veterinary care platform of PetIQ, to offer microchipping vouchers to pet families with any in-store purchase. Neighbors can receive their voucher for discounted microchipping throughout the week of April 17-24 while supplies last, at their nearest Pet Supplies Plus store. To find the nearest Pet Supplies Plus store, neighbors are welcomed to visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/Store. For locations that offer microchipping services specifically, look for locations with VIP Petcare clinics.

Each voucher is for the special discounted rate and is valid through June 28, 2021. Typically, this type of microchipping service at VIP Petcare retails for $25, which is already at a reduced rate compared to the average cost of $45 for microchipping services.

One out of three pets become lost at some point in their lifetime according to the American Humane Association. It is crucial for pet owners to understand their best opportunity to return a pet safely home if lost is a microchip along with and identification tag. To help ensure pet owners are well-informed about the process and to help make it more affordable, Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with VIP Petcare to offer this essential procedure.

Over 9 million companion animals are admitted to shelters in the U.S. every year, and many of these are euthanized because their owners cannot be found.

Microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be returned to their owners.

Dogs without microchips are returned to their owners about 22% of the time, but microchipped dogs are returned over 50% of the time.

"Especially as more and more families across the nation welcomed a new pet into their homes within the last year alone, it's especially important that we do our part to invest in their well-being to ensure, if lost, these pets in our communities return home safely," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "Our neighbors and their pets become our family – in and out of our stores – and it's equally as devastating to learn when a pet in our community is missing. That is why we hope this initiative with VIP Petcare helps educate and provide affordable access to microchipping and pet ID tag services to our neighbors nationwide."

Now with more than 500 locations in 35 states across the country, Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods, a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables, such as wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Many locations also feature a full offering of grooming services tailored to meet every pet's needs, including washes, haircuts, body brushing, flea treatment and nail, skin, ear and oral care. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 562 locations in 36 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Media Contact: Amanda Regan, Fishman Public Relations, (630) 229-8962, or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus

Related Links

http://www.petsuppliesplus.com

