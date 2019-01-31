PETA: On The Front Lines Of The Homeless-Animal Overpopulation Crisis In 2018

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To reduce the burden on low-income communities, PETA provided residents' animal companions with free supplies (such as doghouses, straw bedding, and food) as well as transportation and veterinary care, including low- to no-cost spay/neuter services—preventing the births of more homeless puppies and kittens—costing over $2.3 million last year. PETA also offered counseling to help people retain animals they would otherwise have taken to shelters and gave free end-of-life help to ill, aged, aggressive, and dying animals of indigent people. The group served more than 25,000 animals in total in Virginia and North Carolina. Glimpse PETA's community work here.

PETA is again appealing to the government and residents to help solve this "crisis of care," urging everyone to work to end the homeless-animal crisis via prevention by having dogs and cats spayed or neutered, helping others do the same, adopting (not purchasing) animals, and reporting neglect. Millions of dogs and cats enter U.S. shelters annually—many others are simply abandoned.

In 2018, PETA's work in impoverished areas included the following:

"Fixing" more than 11,464 animals on its mobile clinics, preventing millions from being born into homelessness

Transporting (for free) almost 1,000 animals to and from its clinics for guardians without means

Providing more than 3,000 families with free veterinary and counseling services

Providing more than 7,000 "outdoor dogs" with free flea and flystrike prevention, affection, water buckets, and food and delivering 308 sturdy doghouses

Placing 705 adoptable animals in loving homes or delivering them to high-traffic animal shelters

"It's a sad fact that animals suffer in horrible ways every day, from freezing to death on a chain to languishing in pain without vital veterinary care," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA's doors are always open to any animal in need, and we continue to push for the homeless-animal crisis to be addressed at its root—with accessible spay and neuter surgeries for all."

PETA is the only private animal shelter in the area that takes in any animals at any time—without appointments, waiting lists, or admission fees.

For more information, please visit PETA.org. Watch the group's video here.

