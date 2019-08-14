Petalo.ai Announces its Launch, Delivers a Revolution in Senior Care

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalo.ia, a company focused on passionately unscrambling senior care operations through technology, announces its official launch and market entry.

Founded by senior care industry veterans Camille Roussel and Jason Gottschalk, Petalo.ai's service is a voice-first customer engagement platform that increases customer satisfaction and dramatically improves staff efficiency.

Petalo, the company's namesake platform, harnesses Amazon's Alexa to engage residents with seamless and personalized interactions. The platform enterprise solutions include,

a mobile application for caregivers to triage assistance requests,

a management dashboard with key performance indicators,

and an intuitive voice-first artificial intelligence for resident, guest, and family interaction.

Residents can instantaneously communicate requests to staff, access information on community's services and staff, and get up-to-date listings for events and menus. Petalo engages with guests more quickly and accurately than other traditional methods. The immediate feedback provides faster response times and greater peace of mind, increasing customer satisfaction.

Petalo delivers real-time information ensuring staff is informed with the latest requests and empowered to prioritize their workflows. Rather than walking blindly into resident rooms, staff arrived equipped to deal with issues on first contact. The care team shares a common view of requests, which allows them to engage in decision making and triage instead of feeling micromanaged by the systems around them.

"We are excited to bring the Petalo platform to the senior care industry," Petalo.ai CEO, Camille Roussel said. "For over a decade we struggled on the provider side with challenges in the technology available to care providers. The systems available were frustrating for our staff to use and failed to deliver value to our customers. We created Petalo.ai to modernize senior care operations and allow leadership teams to delight their residents, guests, and staff."

For more information about Petalo.ai and the Petalo platform, please visit petalo.ai.

ABOUT PETALO.AI

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Petalo.ai was founded in 2018 by senior care industry veterans, Camille Roussel and Jason Gottschalk. The company was launched with the goal of solving some of the industry's largest challenges - one being the ability to leverage technology and expertise to create a seamless experience for the end user at senior care facilities. For more information, please visit petalo.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Hoke

RMR & Associates Inc.

(301) 230-0045 x101

lhoke@rmr.com

SOURCE Petalo.ai

Related Links

http://petalo.ai

