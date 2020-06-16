Petasense Launches New Smart Sensor to Address Major Challenges in Industry 4.0 Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petasense (www.petasense.com), a Silicon Valley-based, venture-backed leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT), announced the launch of the patented Vibration Mote Model 3 (VM3). Petasense's Asset Reliability & Optimization (ARO) system includes plug-and-play wireless sensors and predictive analytics software to provide real-time insights into asset health.

Monitor variable speed equipment

Petasense's new smart wireless sensor helps accelerate IIoT and Industry 4.0 adoption.

VM3 is a revolutionary sensor that combines speed detection with vibration and temperature, enabling continuous monitoring of variable speed assets. Variable speed, intermittently operating and spared assets are difficult to monitor with predictive maintenance programs since equipment operates under different conditions when measurements are taken. With VM3, users can trend readings under consistent operating conditions.

Smart measurements

VM3 offers sophisticated event-based measurement, such as taking readings only when the asset is running at a specific speed. The smart measurements provide more consistent readings and five-year battery life.

"VM3 is truly a step change in wireless sensors," commented Kuldeep Amarnath, CTO at Petasense. "The smart measurement features are unique in the industry. We leverage edge computing to collect sensor readings at the perfect time, taking synchronous measurements and more comprehensive readings based on the condition of the prior reading. It allows you to monitor speed and operating state, taking readings only when assets are running."

Flexible wireless deployment

Data from VM3 is transmitted over standard Wi-Fi to the ARO Cloud, where users can see at a glance what is happening with their assets and drill down for diagnostics with detailed analyst tools. VM3 also offers Bluetooth connectivity for greater deployment flexibility. This provides a way for companies to get started without wireless infrastructure, using instant measurements with an iPhone or iPad. Onboard storage minimizes data loss during connectivity interruptions. VM3 stores up to 50 high-resolution readings and transmits automatically when wireless connection is re-established.

Improved battery life

VM3 has been designed from the ground-up to improve battery life. Battery replacement has been one of the major hurdles for wide-scale IIoT deployments. By taking readings only when assets are operating and taking advantage of onboard storage for less frequent transmission, companies can extend battery life.

Comprehensive Asset Reliability and Optimization

"Petasense is on a mission to eliminate unnecessary maintenance by simplifying the industrial internet of things," said Petasense CEO, Dan Bradley. "All digital plant initiatives start with good data. By adding speed detection and smart measurements, we help to address some of the key challenges and accelerate IIoT deployment."

Petasense is a Silicon Valley-based, venture-backed, IIoT company that was founded with a mission of democratizing and simplifying Industrial IoT. Clients span diverse industries like Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation, Mining and Facilities Services, and include industry leaders like Barrick Gold, APS, C&W Services, JLL, Exelon and Silicon Valley Power.

Petasense's new smart wireless sensor helps accelerate IIoT and Industry 4.0 adoption.

