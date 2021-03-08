Petco and San Diego Padres Go into Extra Innings, Resurgent Brands Announce Petco Park Naming Rights Extension

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, and the San Diego Padres today announced they have agreed to extend the naming rights for Petco Park through the 2027 Major League Baseball season. The two-year extension on this now 17-year relationship is emblematic of the continued strength and recognition of the iconic Petco brand and the company's strong roots in San Diego.

In line with its health and wellness focus, Petco is also entering into a unique strategic partnership with Padres players and pet parents Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., finding ways to improve the well-being of both pets and their parents.

"The Padres and Petco are both teams with positive momentum, competing at the highest level and with great players putting up great numbers," said Petco Chairman & CEO Ron Coughlin. "And with our shared commitment to the city of San Diego, this extension generates great value for both Petco and our community. We are excited to continue working closely with the Padres and in partnership with world-class athletes and pet parents like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to improve the lives of pets, pet parents and our more than 26,000 partners."

Under the new agreement, Petco will continue to be featured prominently throughout the ballpark with dynamic signage featuring its new logo, and will continue to partner with the Padres on exciting activations and promotions during each season. As part of the partnership with Machado and Tatis Jr., Petco will collaborate with the players on social and digital content, as well as other activations centered around Petco's health and wellness focus so fans can take their pet parenthood to the next level.

Since the ballpark's debut, the Padres and Petco have teamed up on a number of different initiatives for people of all ages, and especially their furry friends. Over the years, Padres fans and their canine companions have enjoyed participating in pre-game parades around the field and taking in the action from Gallagher Square (formerly Park at the Park) as part of the annual "Dog Days of Summer" or "Bark at the Park" events presented by Petco. In 2016, Petco and the Padres unveiled five semi-private, premium dog-friendly suites known as "The Barkyard" in left-center field beyond the bullpens. Various Petco locations throughout San Diego have also hosted player visits and autograph signings throughout the years.

"We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with Petco and are delighted to extend the length of our partnership at a key inflection point of growth for both organizations," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "Throughout the years, the Padres and Petco have collaborated on industry-leading initiatives that showcase our collective focus on innovation and family-friendly entertainment, including fun for the four-legged members of our families. As a locally based company, we are proud to have the Petco name on the number one ballpark in America and home of the San Diego Padres."

Petco Park (often referred to simply as "Petco") has become more than a ballpark and serves as a jewel venue throughout San Diego and Southern California. The home of the Padres was recognized as the best ballpark in America according to USA Today's 2020 rankings and has hosted many memorable moments in the team's history, including two NL West Division Titles (2005, 2006), Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman breaking Lee Smith's all-time saves record and notching his 500th career save, and the 87th edition of MLB's Mid-Summer Classic in the 2016 All-Star Game.

Throughout its history, Petco Park has hosted numerous non-baseball events showcasing the venue's versatility by transforming into a dirt track for Monster Jam and Supercross events, a soccer pitch for international soccer matches, a tennis arena for the 2014 Davis Cup, a nine-hole golf experience unlike any other in The Links and a year-round concert venue that has hosted The Rolling Stones, Madonna, The Eagles, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Metallica, Journey, Def Leppard and Paul McCartney, among many others. Petco has also hosted baseball on a global scale as the site of the semi-finals and final for the inaugural 2006 World Baseball Classic and host of second-round games for the 2009 and 2017 editions of the WBC.

With deep roots in San Diego, Petco shares the Padres' hometown pride, having first opened in La Mesa in 1965. Petco employs more than 2,200 people in San Diego alone and has significantly transformed its business in recent years, evolving from a leading pet specialty retailer to a category-defining health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents with a fresh new look that boldly declares "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co." Reinforced in Petco's revolutionary moves to stop selling food and treats containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives* for dogs and cats, as well as to remove specific electronic "shock" collars from its assortment, the company plans to continue furthering its mission of improving the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners in the years to come.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

