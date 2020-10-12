Petco Expands Nutrition Assortment with New WholeHearted Active Performance Line

"We are committed to improving the lives of pets and pet parents, and that means providing them with more specialized, high-quality nutrition offerings that meet their specific needs at an affordable price point," said Nick Konat, Petco Chief Merchandising Officer. "Featuring a top-notch formulation and unique ingredient panel, WholeHearted Active Performance will help fuel active dogs while giving them the nutrients they need to help maintain healthy lifestyles."

The new formulas contain hand-picked probiotics to aid in digestion, as well as added nutrients to help promote powerful joints and a healthy skin and coat. WholeHearted Active Performance is formulated without corn, lists meat as the first ingredient and helps support and maintain strong muscles with 89% of protein from animal sources. As an ideal budget-friendly nutrition option, products in the new line start at $9.99 for a 5-pound bag.

The existing WholeHearted assortment, which first launched in 2016, is offered exclusively at Petco. It includes a variety of options for both cats and dogs, including grain-free, with grain, life-stage, breed- and size-specific, wet food and treat options.

For more information on WholeHearted Active Performance and the full WholeHearted assortment, visit petco.com/wholehearted.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with The Petco Foundation , an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

