Petco Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco, a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Petco has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WOOF".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities will serve as joint lead book runners for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities will be joint book runners, and Baird and Guggenheim Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and through the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, we have helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

