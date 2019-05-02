Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Celebrate a Decade of Fighting Pet Cancer to Help Millions of Dogs and Cats

Now honoring their 10th year of fighting pet cancer together, the Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo invest in pet cancer research and treatment at leading veterinary oncology universities as well as in a variety of funds to help pet parents afford the cost of cancer treatments for their pets.

The Pet Cancer Awareness Campaign's goal is to raise an additional $2.6 million to support the fight against pet cancer during the 2019 campaign.

"Pet cancer touches more and more families each year, which is why we, along with Blue Buffalo, are committed to helping pet owners afford treatment for their beloved pets," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "We're encouraged by the strides experts in the veterinary oncology field are making and we are committed to supporting their efforts to find lifesaving pet cancer treatments so our pets live longer lives by our sides."

New investments include supporting innovative programs such as Oklahoma State University's Center of Veterinary Health Sciences Focused Ultrasound Cancer Treatment, a non-invasive, non-toxic alternative to surgery, radiation or chemotherapy treatments. The fund will help develop the ultrasound treatment with a goal of widespread cancer treatment in pets and, eventually, humans.

& Pups Too is an initiative of Canines and Kids that aims to bridge the gap between canine and human cancer treatments to improve the lives of children "& Pups Too." The program puts canine cancer into the spotlight –with a national cloud-based resource designed for comparative oncology collaboration and discovery.

Funds raised in the campaign help families treat their pet's cancer. Investments in ten university veterinary oncology centers and other treatment funds assist families with covering the cost of cancer treatment for their pets. The Petco Foundation is also launching a special fund to help animal welfare partner organizations cover cancer treatment costs for shelter and recently adopted pets.

"Blue Buffalo has been committed to finding a cure for pet cancer since our inception," said David Petrie, Vice President, Blue Buffalo. "We are excited about collaborative efforts, together with Petco and the Petco Foundation, to raise funds for research, increase awareness of cancer warning signs and help pet parents with the cost of pet cancer treatment."

From May 4-26, Blue Buffalo and the Petco Foundation encourage all pet lovers to join the fight against pet cancer by donating at Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores or online, and sharing knowledge about the early warning signs of pet cancer and their pet cancer story using the hashtag #FightPetCancer. Donations can be made in any amount during checkout in a Petco or Unleashed by Petco store, or by donating online at petcofoundation.org/PCA.

Blue Buffalo will host special celebration events in partnership with Dock Dogs taking place in select Petco stores across the nation on Saturdays during May. Pet parents can pick up samples of Blue Buffalo's Wilderness treats and watch the Dock Dogs competitions.

For more information, visit www.petcofoundation.org/pca

To find a Petco or Unleashed by Petco store near you, visit petco.com.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer treatments, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About Blue Buffalo Company

Based in Wilton, CT, Blue Buffalo is the nation's leading natural pet food company, and provides natural foods and treats for dogs and cats under its BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Paying tribute to its founding mission, the company is a leading sponsor of pet cancer awareness and critical studies of pet cancer, health, treatment and nutrition at top veterinary medical schools across the United States. For more information about Blue Buffalo, visit www.BlueBuffalo.com.

