Petco Foundation Delivers Love This Valentine's Day With $10m Commitment To Help Animal Welfare Organizations Nationwide

During the week of Valentine's Day, the Petco Foundation team traveled the country to deliver love and surprised select animal shelter locations with Petco treats and toys for shelter pets, BOBS from Skechers shoes for staff, a giant Valentine's card, and a surprise grant investment check for significant funding to help save more animals.

Leading up to Valentine's Day, the Petco Foundation, in partnership with award-winning artist and creator of the MUTTS comic strip, Patrick McDonnell, and BOBS from Skechers invited the public to also send love to shelter pets and the people who care for them by posting a #ShelterValentine on social media. Thousands of pet lovers shared messages stating how much they love their pets and appreciated the organizations where they adopted from. The Petco Foundation complied the messages and delivered them on Valentine's Day as part of their shelter deliveries and grant announcements and sent a digital valentine to their 4,000 partner organizations containing heartfelt thank you messages from supporters nationwide.

"Valentine's Day is all about expressing love and we're so excited to show our love for shelter pets and the people who work so hard to save them every day," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "And it's clear pet adopters agree from the number of #ShelterValentine posts we saw flooding social media, celebrating their adopted pets and sending gratitude to their adoption organizations. We are so happy to deliver these grant investments to organizations so they can continue saving lives, and we're humbled to be a partner in their lifesaving efforts."

Animal lovers who posted from Feb. 1 – 14 and used the hashtag #ShelterValentine and @mentioned both @petcofoundation and their adoption organization were eligible to receive a daily prize pack as well as a $1,000 grant for the adoption organization from the Petco Foundation. One grand prize winner was drawn on Valentine's Day to receive a gift pack and a $10,000 grant for the shelter where they adopted their pet.

Pet lovers can support the Petco Foundation's "Love Changes Everything" campaign from February 29 to March 29 by donating at their local Petco store, Unleashed by Petco store, or online at petcofoundation.org/love to help pets in need. Anyone who makes an in-store donation of $10 or more will receive a limited-edition tote bag featuring MUTTS artwork.

To learn more about the "Love Changes Everything" campaign and the #ShelterValentine initiative, visit petcofoundation.org/love. To learn more about Patrick McDonnell and his commitment to promoting pet adoption, visit MUTTS.com. To learn more about Bobs from Skechers, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $260 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,550 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of BOBS for Dogs and BOBS for Cats shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past four years, Skechers has contributed more than $4.9 million to help more than 954,000 shelter pets, including saving more than 588,000 rescued pets in the United States. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 15 million pairs of new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Lisa Lane

Petco Foundation

Director of Marketing & Development

lisa.lane@petco.com

SOURCE Petco Foundation

