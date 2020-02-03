Petco Foundation Teams Up With MUTTS And BOBS From Skechers To Send Love And Support To Shelters

As part of its annual "Love Changes Everything" campaign, the Petco Foundation invites pet lovers to help celebrate those who work hard daily to save animal lives by sending them a #sheltervalentine on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. From February 1-14, adopters who post photos and messages of appreciation with #sheltervalentine, will be entered into a drawing for a daily prize pack including items from Petco, MUTTS, and BOBS from Skechers, as well as a $1,000 grant for their adoption organization. One grand prize winner will be drawn to win a gift pack and a $10,000 grant for the shelter where they adopted their pet.

Throughout the week leading up to Valentine's Day, the Petco Foundation team, along with their partners at BOBS from Skechers, will visit some organizations in person with a special #sheltervalentine delivery and on February 14, they will send a virtual valentine to shelters and animal welfare organizations across the country with all of these messages. The Petco Foundation will also put their Love in Action by distributing more than $10M in grant investments to animal welfare organizations across the country to support their lifesaving work.

"Valentine's Day is a great time to remind us that love truly does change everything for people and pets, and our partners at MUTTS and BOBS from Skechers agree," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "So we're sending love to these organizations to support them in their critical lifesaving work and thank them for their dedication to saving lives."

In addition to sending the shelter where they adopted their pet a #sheltervalentine on social media, pet lovers can support the "Love Changes Everything" campaign from February 29 to March 29 by making a donation in any Petco, Unleashed by Petco or online at Petcofoundation.org/love. Anyone who makes an in-store donation of $10 or more will receive a limited-edition tote bag featuring MUTTS artwork that highlights the love adopted pets bring to our lives.

To learn more about the "Love Changes Everything" campaign and the #sheltervalentine initiative, please visit petcofoundation.org/love. To learn more about Patrick McDonnell and his commitment to promoting pet adoption, visit MUTTS.com. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers and their commitment to animal welfare, visit: www.BOBSfromSkechers.com

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $260 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,300 Skechers Company owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past four years, Skechers has contributed more than $4.9 million to help more than 954,000 shelter pets, including saving more than 588,000 rescued pets in the United States. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 15 million pairs of new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

