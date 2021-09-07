Petco Love Invites Pet Adopters to Help Award Animal Welfare Organizations Across the Country With $1 Million in Lifesaving Funds This Holiday Season

"Bigger smiles, cozier naps, and warmer welcomes every time you walk in the door — the love we share with our pets changes everything," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. "Every year, we read thousands of heartwarming stories that illustrate the life-changing power of pet adoption. Through this annual campaign, we celebrate this love and give back to the hardworking animal welfare organizations that save pet lives and make these adoption matches possible."

Adopters can submit their love stories at petcolove.org/lovestories by Sept. 20, 2021, at noon CDT. Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter's life for the better, in big and small ways. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Visit the Love Stories website for more information, including a full list of prizes and submission FAQs, and to be inspired by previous year's winning stories. This year's winners, including the grand prize $100,000 grant award winner, will be announced during special celebrations throughout the holiday season.

Since 2013, more than 20,000 adopters have shared their stories with Petco Love, helping to award over $5.8 million to animal welfare organizations across the country to save even more pet lives. For more information about Petco Love Stories (formerly known as the Holiday Wishes campaign), visit petcolove.org/lovestories and join the conversation on social media using #PetcoLoveStory.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $7 million to help more than 1.3 million shelter pets, including saving more than 955,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

