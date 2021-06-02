Petco Publishes First Sustainability Report

"Our commitment to improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners has been at the core of our business for more than 55 years, but it's never been stronger than it is today," said Ron Coughlin , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Petco. "In the wake of a year full of challenges and adversity, human and pet-kind have shown their resilience. Each day we strive to do the right thing for pets, pet parents and the planet we all share – and I'm proud of all we've accomplished to further this goal."

Highlights described in the sustainability report include:

Petco's Progress

Committing to increase Petco's assortment of sustainable products to 50% by the end of 2025.

Using 92% less plastic and 23% less cardboard in packaging compared to online-only retailers by fulfilling online orders in Petco pet care centers, which is estimated to have eliminated 3.6 million pounds of cardboard waste and 30,000 pounds of plastic waste in 2020 alone.

Eliminating more than 3 million single-use plastic bags within the owned brand supply chain that would have otherwise become waste.

Launching Started as a Bottle, Petco's first sustainably focused product collection, which has upcycled 1.5 million plastic bottles into pet toys and accessories.

In partnership with Petco Love, helping save roughly 400,000 animals from euthanasia and finding homes for 6.5 million animals.

Setting the Standard in Responsible Animal Care

Becoming the first major pet retailer to stop selling any human or bark-activated shock collars in Petco pet care centers or at petco.com.

Revamping training to require new partners in Petco pet care centers to complete a 12-part beginner animal care curriculum as part of their onboarding process.

Extending Petco's nutrition standards to other companion animal foods so its rabbit, chinchilla, guinea pig, gerbil, hamster, rat, mouse and fish foods are sold free of artificial ingredients.*

Having more than 93% of the aquatic life sold in Petco pet care centers be aquacultured, including freshwater fish and coral.

Preserving the Health of Our Planet

Maintaining an energy management system, which has reduced or maintained energy intensity levels at approximately 1,400 Petco pet care centers over the last 6 years.

Producing approximately 1,300 MWh of electricity through solar panels for Petco's national support center in San Diego .

. Increasing recycled content requirements across several Petco owned brands, including Reddy and Started as a Bottle, as well as reducing the amount of plastic packaging used through Petco's So Phresh refillable cat litter program.

Digitizing many previously printed materials, including companion animal purchase cards and hourly animal health check sheets.

Helping People Thrive

Launching [email protected] to focus on the individual and collective well-being of the Petco family by encouraging resilience, promoting resources and orchestrating activities and touchpoints that build community.

Delivering over 4,300 hours of learning sessions focused on diversity, inclusion and belonging to field and distribution center leaders.

Launching the Petco Partner Assistance Fund with $2 million in initial funding to provide ongoing support to Petco partners as they face the effects of COVID-19, and in future times of need.

To view Petco's sustainability report, visit: corporate.petco.com/corporate-responsibility.

*See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at petco.com/nutritionstandards.

