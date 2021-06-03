Petco Reinforces Sustainability Commitment, Announces Expansion of Jiminy's Eco-Friendly, Cricket Protein Food and Treats

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of World Environment Day on June 5, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the expansion of Jiminy's, which offers a full line of sustainable insect-based dog foods and treats, that will bring the eco-friendly nutrition offering to roughly 800 Petco pet care centers and petco.com.

"As pet parents seek new ways to support the health and wellness of their pets and their own values as consumers, we continue to see increased interest in alternative, novel proteins that have a reduced impact on the environment," said Shari White, VP of Merchandising at Petco. "We're thrilled to bring Jiminy's sustainable, unique-to-market food and treats to even more pets nationwide, which is both good for our beloved four-legged friends and good for the planet."

Supporting Petco's commitment to leading nutrition standards that help promote the overall health and well-being of pets, this partnership adds Jiminy's full product line of high-quality, eco-friendly foods and treats to Petco's curated nutrition assortment at even more Petco pet care centers nationwide. As a pet health and wellness company, Petco understands society's collective impact on the planet's natural resources, and is dedicated to actively driving change for the better through sustainability efforts within its business.

"We recently announced our commitment to increasing our assortment of sustainable products to 50% by the end of 2025, and we're thrilled to be taking another step in that journey through our expanded partnership with Jiminy's," said Francesca Mahoney, Head of Sustainability at Petco. "We know how important it is to our customers that we team up with brands that are environmentally-conscious, and we're continuing to drive positive change within the pet space by making sustainable brands more readily available to pet parents."

Petco continues to raise the bar for sustainability in pet care with its promise that half of its complete assortment of pet products will align with at least one of these five pillars by the end of 2025: responsible manufacturing, sustainably sourced materials, sustainably sourced ingredients, responsible packaging and animal welfare. In line with this commitment, Jiminy's offers a collection of food and treats that is both nutritious and eco-friendly. The brand has pioneered the standard of insect protein-based foods for dogs, including a peer-reviewed study with Animal Biome that concludes cricket protein supports a healthy, balanced level of gut bacteria diversity (gut microbiome) in dogs.

Jiminy's products are formulated with insect-based protein powder instead of traditional protein options such as beef or poultry, which have a significant impact on the environment. In the past year alone, Jiminy's estimates its products saved 218 million gallons of water and averted 20.5 million grams of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Pet ownership's carbon pawprint is massive, with more than 89 million dogs in the U.S. consuming more than 32 billion pounds of protein each year," said Founder and CEO of Jiminy's, Anne Carlson. "Jiminy's use of insect-based protein powders challenges pet owners to rethink their dogs' diet and make a healthy choice for pets and the planet. We are excited to now be offering our full product line in stores and online at Petco, allowing more dog owners the opportunity to make the switch to alternative proteins for their pets."

Offered in a variety of flavor options, Jiminy's dog food products are made from natural ingredients in the U.S., under sustainable conditions. Options available in Petco pet care centers and online include:

Oven-Baked Kibbles – Good Grub Oven-Baked Kibble and Cricket Crave Oven-Baked Kibble are made of cricket and/or insect protein powder combined with other plant-based ingredients such as oats, sweet potato, quinoa and flaxseed to create a nutrient-dense, delicious meal for dogs. The kibbles are available in 3.5-pound and 10-pound bags.

– Good Grub Oven-Baked Kibble and Cricket Crave Oven-Baked Kibble are made of cricket and/or insect protein powder combined with other plant-based ingredients such as oats, sweet potato, quinoa and flaxseed to create a nutrient-dense, delicious meal for dogs. The kibbles are available in 3.5-pound and 10-pound bags. Dog Treats – Available in flavors such as Original, Pumpkin & Carrot, Sweet Potato & Peas and Peanut Butter & Blueberry, Jiminy's dog treats are made with pure ingredients like cricket powder, lentils, pumpkin, molasses, peanut butter and blueberries. The treats are available in 5- or 6-ounce bags.

For more information, visit petco.com or jiminys.com. Petco offers a variety of safe, convenient ways to shop, including in Petco pet care centers and online, as well as via curbside pick-up, same-day delivery and repeat delivery.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Jiminy's

At Jiminy's, we are passionate about dogs and the planet. We use insect protein powders to create our line of sustainable dog foods and treats. Jiminy's products nourish our pets and promote long-term stewardship of the earth. Our mission is to be a positive force for change, making sustainable and humane choices while mindful of the bigger picture. For more information, please visit www.jiminys.com.

