Petco Shares Unique Holiday Gift Ideas and Important Safety Tips for Pets
Nov 10, 2020, 06:02 ET
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco, a comprehensive health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents, is offering unique holiday gift ideas and important safety tips for pet parents to keep in mind during this festive time of year. While the holiday season may look different than years' past, it has never been more important for pet parents to show appreciation for the furry, scaly, finned and feathered family members that have been by their side during the good times and unforeseen challenges this year.
Petco shares the following tips for pet parents looking to do something special for their pets, keep them safe and healthy, and ensure they are included in holiday festivities:
- Select unique, quality toys, treats and apparel: Whether searching for gifts for a new pet, to pamper an old furry friend or to stay on top of this year's must-have trends, there are a variety of fun ways to spread holiday cheer with Petco's holiday shop. From fun toys such as the Holiday Tails Wreath Rope Toy and Holiday Tails Hanukkah Plush Bone, to delicious treats like the Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Candy Cane-Shaped Cookie Dog Treat and Holiday Tails 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar For Cats, there are a variety of options for four-legged friends. For pet parents interested in matching their furry family members, human-pet matching pajamas such as the Holiday Tails First Snowflake Blue Pajamas for humans and dogs, with new youth sizes, are ideal options for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit. With deals including buy two, get one free from the Holiday Tails collection and buy one, get one 50% off Leaps and Bounds cat and dog toys, to buy one, get one 50% off WholeHearted dog treats, available in-store and online, pet parents can find a convenient, affordable gift for every pet in their lives.
- Consider gifts that can't be wrapped: Pet parents who want to keep up with their pets' health and wellness needs can look into gifting Vital Care, a paid annual plan that offers easy access to trusted care for just $19 per month.* Another creative gift option, gift cards for dog training and grooming can help dogs look and feel their best this holiday season. For $26, pet parents can add the Holiday Package to their dog's bath or haircut to help moisturize dry skin during the winter. New Petco dog training customers can also enjoy a $25 private lesson in-store, as well as new online dog training, where they can safely train from the comfort of home via Zoom.
- Keep safety top of mind: Pet-proofing a home is a critical part of getting ready for the holidays. Avoid decorations like glass ornaments and tinsel, which can be harmful to pets if broken or ingested, and remember plants including mistletoe, pine needles, ivy garland, holly, poinsettias, lilies and daffodils are poisonous for pets. Also, common foods around the holidays such as chocolate, turkey skin, grapes and raisins, caffeine, bones, onions, sweets and spices should be kept out of pets' reach. If you think your pet has accidently ingested a toxic food or other material, contact a veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately.
- Take the opportunity to give back: People across the country have welcomed pets into their homes through adoption and fostering this year, and the holidays are the perfect time to continue the spirit of giving back. For every donation of $10+ in store, donors receive a rose gold reusable tote, featuring a pet-approved print from BOBS from Skechers. For pet lovers looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, hand sanitizer holders featuring actual adopted pets will be available in stores for $9.95 with all proceeds benefiting pets in need. Throughout December, follow along at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes as adopters across the country help the Petco Foundation award 46 animal welfare organizations with more than $850,000 in grant investments by sharing how their adopted pets changed their lives.
At Petco, pet parents can holiday shop both in-store and online and in a variety of safe ways, including buy online, pick up in store and curbside pick-up. For more holiday gift advice and safety tips for pets, visit petco.com.
*See full Vital Care program Terms and Conditions at petco.com/vitalcareterms.
About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.
Contact:
Yvonne Tarrab
[email protected]
SOURCE Petco