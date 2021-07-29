Petco Sustainability Vendor Summit To Support Continued Expansion Of Sustainable Pet Products

Manufacturers of pet products that align with at least one of the following five Petco sustainability pillars are encouraged to attend.

Responsible manufacturing – brands and products that use responsible manufacturing practices during production Sustainably sourced materials – products made with materials like organic cotton or recycled nylon Sustainably sourced ingredients – food and treats made with ingredients that are more environmentally friendly or emit fewer greenhouse gases Responsible packaging – packaging designed to be refilled with the same type of product or for multiple uses Animal welfare – ensure animals are treated humanely and products meet Petco's cruelty-free standard

"We look forward to hosting vendors that share our commitment to preserving the health and wellness of pets, people and the planet we share," said Petco Chief Merchandising Officer Nick Konat. "As a health and wellness company, we're acutely aware of our collective impact on our planet's natural resources, and committed to actively driving positive change within our business and industry. Petco's Sustainability Vendor Summit will help us accelerate efforts to increase our assortment of sustainable products in close partnership with brands and manufacturers who are also passionate about improving lives."

To apply, suppliers can submit their product information to rangeme.com/petcosustainability by Aug. 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Petco is committed to proactively providing resources and information to further educate pet parents on the benefits of sustainable pet products. To help customers easily identify and shop for more sustainable pet products, the company recently launched a sustainable shopping destination at petco.com/sustainability. To read Petco's 2020 Sustainability Report or learn more about corporate responsibility at Petco, visit corporate.petco.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

About ECRM:

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around with world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice.

