Pete The Cat Releases Self-Titled Debut Album Worldwide Via ASG, 10:22 pm and UMe

Pete the Cat enjoys playing guitar and singing upbeat, groovy songs about exploring your world and trying new things, while being smart, accepting, and optimistic. Pete is a very cool and loveable cat who, along with his friends, experiences the day-to-day challenges and changes that children can relate to on a personal level. Whether you're making new friends, or facing all of life's ups and downs, all of Pete's catchy songs featured in his new animated series highlight the lessons life can teach you.

Based on the best-selling children's books, Pete the Cat is a fun, musically driven series. The series stars Jacob Tremblay as Pete the Cat, and the GRAMMY®-winning musicians Diana Krall and Elvis Costello as Pete's Mom and Dad. Pete the Cat features original songs performed by Costello and Krall. Jessica Biel, Atticus Shaffer, and internationally acclaimed musician KT Tunstall also star in the series. The music for the series and the album is produced by GRAMMY and EMMY® nominated music producer Michael Hodges.

Pete the Cat's first season highlights themes of self-discovery. Pete stays cool as he tries new things, sets out for picture day, writes his first song, learns to surf, and gives his first performance with his band. The show's original songs encourage children to be curious, creative, and positive while rockin' to their own beat.

Pete the Cat

1. Pete the Cat feat. Elvis Costello – Pete The Cat Theme

2. Pete the Cat feat. KT Tunstall – CatGo & The Nine Lives

3. Pete the Cat feat. Diana Krall – Blueberry Cupcake Blues

4. Pete the Cat feat. Elvis Costello & Diana Krall – Going To The Beach

5. Pete the Cat feat. Bob – Go Pete Go

6. Pete the Cat feat. The Resolutions – Sandcastles Made Of Sand

7. Pete the Cat feat. KT Tunstall – Catalina Casesolver

8. Pete the Cat feat. Bob – Just Gotta Be You

9. Pete the Cat feat. Tom Freund – Blank Page Blues

10. Pete the Cat feat. KT Tunstall – Let It Slide

11. Pete the Cat feat. Bob & Callie – Begin To Begin

12. Pete the Cat feat. Emma – Emma's Weird Song

13. Pete the Cat feat. The Resolutions – This Song Is Not A Lullaby

14. Pete the Cat feat. Bob & Callie – Roll Baby Roll

15. Pete the Cat feat. KT Tunstall – CatGo's Weird Song

16. Pete the Cat feat. Gustavo – Being The New Kid

17. Pete the Cat feat. Callie – Bacon & Egg Boogaloo

18. Pete the Cat feat. The Resolutions – Imagine Things Are Going Great

19. Pete the Cat feat. Michael Hodges – Three Bite Rule

CD Bonus Tracks

20. Pete the Cat feat. The Resolutions – The Scariest Place

21. Pete the Cat feat. Bob – One Cat's Bucket

22. Pete the Cat feat. the Resolutions – The Legend of the Christmas Cat

23. Pete the Cat feat. Grumpy – The Gettingest Time of the Year

24. Pete the Cat feat. the Resolutions – Holiday Chi Chi Mamba

25. Pete the Cat feat. Dave Matthews – Lend a Hand

26. Pete the Cat feat. Swampy Marsh – Hula Hula Holiday

27. Pete the Cat feat. Gerald Trottman & Michael Hodges – Jingle Cat

28. Pete the Cat feat. Jason Mraz – The Givingest Time of the Year

Pete the Cat is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Alcon Television Group. It is developed by Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Phineas and Ferb, Milo, The Simpsons) and Appian Way Production Company. Marsh serves as executive producer along with Alcon's Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Laura Lancaster, as well as Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson. The musically driven series also includes EMMY nominated executive music producers Michael Hodges, Ashley Culp and Kayla Morrison from ASG Music Group (Blade Runner 2049 and The Expanse). Hodges and Gerald Trottman serve as composers. Marsh's connection and love for music shines through in the series with his focus on making songs kids and parents will both enjoy. "We set out to create great music, not just great 'children's' music," says Marsh, adding, "Working on the songs for this show was truly a dream come true for me. The cast, crew and musical masters that helped create these songs are incredibly talented and I am humbled to have been a part of it. The whole process was a labor of love."

James Dean's art has sold in more than ninety galleries and shops across the United States. He has devoted his paintings to Pete the Cat for fifteen years and has turned his natural love for cats into his life's work. James published his first adult book, The Misadventures of Pete the Cat, a history of his artwork, in 2006. He illustrated his first self-published children's book, Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes, in 2008, and the follow-up book, Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes, in 2011. A new picture book based on the Pete the Cat Amazon Prime series will be published by HarperCollins on November 6th.

