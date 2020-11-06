Peter Allread Is Appointed General Manager, Commercial Americas - Aristech Surfaces LLC

FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristech Surfaces LLC today announced the appointment of Peter Allread, as General Manager – Commercial Americas.

Peter brings 25 plus years of commercial, manufacturing, and distribution business experience. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to develop and execute strategic initiatives resulting in significant financial growth in plastics and industrial distribution. Most recently, he was Vice President / General Manager of Roehm America Acrylic Products NA, a leading acrylic sheet and semi-finished goods manufacturer in the US. Peter has over twenty years of experience in the acrylic monomer, polymer, molding compounds and sheet business.

"I am excited to add Peter to the global commercial team as we embark to be a global leader in the sheet and film business. His experience in the building and construction segment, sheet and film industry and growing sales through distribution partners is going to accelerate our desire to be the chosen solutions provider to our end markets." Sameer Singla, CCO

Peter has extensive experience in sales, distribution, marketing, strategy and operations. His role at Aristech will include all Americas acrylic and solid surface sales, product management, and customer service. He will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial business strategies to grow all of our product lines.

"I'm excited and humbled to become part of Aristech Surfaces. A company that has brought innovative, high quality acrylic products to market for 50 years. This legacy provides a strong foundation to support our growth initiatives." Peter Allread, General Manager – Commercial Americas

We welcome Peter as the newest member of the Aristech Surfaces family!

About Aristech Surfaces LLC

For 50 years, Aristech Surfaces has produced and marketed a broad range of surface and design materials to provide quality, cost-conscious and high-end aesthetic surface solutions sought by OEMs, architects, designers and fabricators for industries around the globe. Aristech Surfaces corporate headquarters is located in Florence, KY and has multiple manufacturing facilities, a worldwide distribution network and global sales force to service the needs of our customers.

SOURCE Aristech Surfaces LLC