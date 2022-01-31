Peter Armaly Joins ESG as New Vice President of Customer Success

Customer Success as a Service® leader adds to leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Peter Armaly. Tweet this

"I am thrilled to add Peter to the leadership team at ESG. This hire continues our winning streak of attracting top Customer Success experience and talent while extending our competitive lead in the marketplace. This surge of leading Customer Success talent will have direct and immediate impact on our rapidly growing customer base as they benefit from our expanding capabilities," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum.

Peter will act as a client-facing executive advisor, helping Customer Success leaders understand what it takes to transform their practices to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern customers in the subscription economy.

