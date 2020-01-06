Peter Barschdorff joining Deallus as Vice President (U.S.)

Peter comes from Campana & Schott where he was an advisor since August of 2019, and previously from GSK, where he was hired as Chief Analytics Officer for the U.S. commercial business. He has extensive experience in the US pharmaceutical market, with two decades of U.S. and Global business experience both in management consulting and in corporate executive positions. Originally educated in the social sciences, Peter has held leadership positions in a number of management consulting organizations and has built innovative enterprise capabilities in commercial pharma. Prior to focusing on the pharmaceutical industry, he trained at the European Union and at NATO, and completed a Ph.D. in Political Sciences. He also holds an MBA from Columbia University.

Says Deallus CEO Pete Hempshall, "Peter brings a unique perspective and set of experience which is highly relevant for Deallus. His industry experience, his training in name-brand management consulting firms, and his thought leadership will be assets for our clients and our staff. I look forward to working with him on the next step in our firm's development."

Says Barschdorff, "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the intelligent, innovative and engaging Deallus team to further build our current offering and expand what we bring to the market."

About Deallus: Founded in 2004, Deallus is a privately owned and specialized management consulting firm with presence in key markets around the globe. With therapeutic area depth and deep roots in competitive intelligence, the company serves several of the world's top 15 pharmaceutical companies. The portfolio covers key commercialization needs of these players, generating strategic intelligence, offering competitive advantage, and enabling actionable customer insights.

