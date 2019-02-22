Peter Bermont, Michael Gold Named To Forbes' List Of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Bermont and Michael Gold, Managing Directors with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online February 20, 2019.

"We're proud to see Peter & Michael included in such a prestigious group," said Tash Elwyn, president of Raymond James & Associates. "To be recognized as two of the nation's top wealth advisors is an outstanding achievement and a testament to their professionalism and commitment to clients."

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Bermont and Gold, whose offices are located at 2333 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables, currently manage more than 1.8 billion in client assets and specializes in wealth management for high net worth individuals, companies, not-for-profit corporations and endowments.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 50 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $725 billion. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Source: Forbes.com (Feb. 2019). Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

