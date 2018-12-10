Peter D. Antonoplos Selected to America's Top 100 Attorneys

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the Lifetime Achievement selection of Peter D. Antonoplos among America's Top 100 Attorneys®. Lifetime Achievement selection to America's Top 100 Attorneys® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation's most exceptional attorneys whose accomplishments and impact on the legal profession merit a Lifetime Achievement award.

Peter D Antonoplos founder of Antonoplos & Associates

Selection is not achieved based on a single accomplishment or a single great year of success, but rather on a lifetime of hard work, ethical standards, and community enriching accomplishments that are inspiring among the legal profession. To help ensure that all attorneys selected for membership meet the very high standards expected for selection, candidates for lifetime membership are carefully screened through comprehensive Qualitative Comparative Analysis based on a broad array of criteria, including the candidate's professional experience, lifetime achievements, significant case results, peer reputation, and community impact. With these extremely high standards for selection to America's Top 100 Attorneys®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community.

Peter D. Antonoplos is the founder of Antonoplos & Associates, Attorneys at Law located in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD. For decades, Peter's clients have looked to him to apply his breadth of business and legal experience to arrive at creative solutions to complex issues. His practice focuses on the intersection of real estate, estates and trusts, asset protection and preservation, and business law, in both litigation and transactional matters.

Peter's clients include individuals and families, institutions, businesses, real estate developers, foreign governments, hedge funds and national banking associations. Peter has received wide recognition among his clients, his peers, and the local judiciary for his strategic, personal, and results-driven advocacy.

A native of Washington, D.C., Peter received his J.D. from Catholic University, Columbus School of Law, where he served as a member of the Catholic University Law Review. After law school, Peter joined Baise & Miller, PC as an associate where he was trained by legendary real estate attorneys Ralph Warner and Mike Levy. He then joined the real estate and corporate practice of Carter Ledyard & Milburn, LLP in New York and Washington, DC, and proceeded to earn his L.L.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, where he focused his studies on business planning and partnership tax matters. Peter also holds an M.B.A. from Yale University, School of Management where he was involved with the Yale Center for Innovation and Design.

In addition, Peter is the founder of SimplyWilled.com, an online SaaS estate planning platform designed to make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible for everyone.

Media Contact:

Valerie Edwards

Phone: 202-803-5676

Email: Valerie@Antonlegal.com

Related Images

peter-d-antonoplos.png

antonoplos-associates-logo.png

antonlegal-logo.png

antonoplos-logo.png

Related Links

Antonoplos & Associates

SimplyWilled.com

SOURCE Antonoplos & Associates, Attorneys At Law