Peter Frampton Finale -- The Farewell Tour Presented By SiriusXM Confirmed

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday , March 1 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com (check local listings for pre-sale information). VIP packages will also be available at www.frampton.com .

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for the newly announced dates beginning Tuesday, February 26 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 28 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS "This Morning: Saturday" for an exclusive interview on the tour.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. Most recently, Frampton performed as part of "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert as well as receiving the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual TEC Awards. He also just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide.

At age 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super-groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), among many others.

Frampton has appeared as himself on television shows "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." He also served as technical advisor on Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous as well as appearing in it and writing songs for the soundtrack. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for Fingerprints and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Frampton has toured with the likes of David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings and many others. Additionally, he took Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles), Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn (the Byrds).

Further details on Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM are available at www.frampton.com.

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

June 18—Tulsa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall

June 22—Montgomery, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre+

June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre+

June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater*

June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*^

June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival+

July 23—Traverse City, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

July 25—Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

August 4—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre*

August 8—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center*

August 11—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1—Albany, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily's Place*

September 6—Miami, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*#

September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 21—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino*+

September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre*

September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

October 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum*†

October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*†

October 10—Portland, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

October 12—San Francisco, CA—Concord Pavilion*†



*with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

+not a Live Nation date

^general on sale beginning March 22 at 12pm local time

#general on sale beginning March 8 at 10am local time

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

