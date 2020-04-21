Peter Gaccione Joins Myocardial Solutions as President to Lead Commercialization of Cardio-Oncology Solution

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myocardial Solutions, Inc. announced today that it has hired Peter Gaccione as President effective April 13, 2020. Peter will also serve as acting VP Sales and Marketing to drive focus and increase market penetration efforts. Peter comes from Elekta where he was EVP North & Central America and President, Elekta Inc. Elekta is a world leader in Precision Radiation Medicine and a leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Peter has many years of healthcare experience and brings strong market knowledge across the oncology care continuum.

With evidence mounting that many oncology treatments cause cardiotoxicity, the field of cardio-oncology is emerging rapidly and needs new solutions to provide appropriate care. Peter will lead MSI into the oncology arena and introduce MyoStrain's ability to detect, monitor and manage cardiotoxicity to oncology patients and providers.

Peter stated, "Throughout my career, I have enjoyed working with the medical community to empower physicians to strive for better patient outcomes by utilizing innovative technologies. MyoStrain is a game-changer for oncology because it enables cardio-oncologists to protect the heart during and after cancer treatment. It is a critical tool for physicians to treat the cancer patient holistically without interfering with oncology care. I strongly believe MyoStrain has the potential to extend cancer patients' longevity and quality of life. I'm excited to be here."

John Funkhouser, Chairman & CEO of Myocardial Solutions stated, "I am extremely pleased Peter has joined our team as President, where he will guide our overall business and build a strong sales and marketing operation. With Peter's background, contacts, and experience, MyoStrain is well positioned to drive the future of preventative and individualized cardio-oncology care.''

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform cardiac care to prevention and standardized patient management. Leveraging more than 20 years of clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain, is a 10-minute, non-invasive heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized treatment of heart dysfunction. MyoStrain has received FDA-510(k) pre-market clearance, CE-mark certification, and is commercially available in the United States and Europe. Learn more about MSI at: www.myocardialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.myocardialsolutions.com

